Reports: LSU, coach Orgeron to part ways at end of season

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU and coach Ed Orgeron reportedly have agreed to part ways after this season.

The move comes 21 months after Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history.

The timing of the decision came as a surprise — the day after the Tigers upset Florida — though the end for Coach O at LSU seemed to be approaching soon after a blowout loss last week to Kentucky.