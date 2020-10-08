Report: Big Ten expected to make decision on football in Tuesday meeting

The conference could become the first Power 5 conference to postpone fall sports amid concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten is expected to decide the fate of its football season in a meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a report by ESPN.

Less than a week after the release of an updated schedule, sources told 10TV's Dom Tiberi that the current schedule does not look promising.

ESPN reports Big Ten presidents are looking at postponing the start of the season to September 26 or moving the season to the spring.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told Tiberi that he is fighting to make sure there is Buckeye football this year.

Day says now is not the time to cancel and he says he hopes the conference leaders instead consider postponing the season.

"There are still a lot of things we can work through and ways for us to keep pushing down the road of figuring out solutions to this," Day said. "Exhausting all options before we make our final decision."

The Detroit Free Press reported Monday that the Big Ten's presidents voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the season. Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday, Iowa and Nebraska were the only schools to vote in favor of moving forward with the upcoming campaign.

Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules.

At the time, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith admitted he was worried that the 2020 college football season might not ultimately happen.