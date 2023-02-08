Michael Irvin speaks about alleged incident involving woman at Arizona hotel

The former Dallas Cowboys receiver was pulled from ESPN and the NFL Network's Super Bowl week coverage following a complaint from a woman he encountered at a hotel.

DALLAS — Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin spoke Wednesday with Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3-FM The Fan about an alleged incident involving a woman at an Arizona hotel which led to him being pulled from Super Bowl coverage.

Following the alleged incident, in which a woman complained about Irvin's conduct during an interaction with him on Sunday night, the former Cowboy was pulled from Super Bowl coverage by both ESPN and the NFL Network.

Irvin denied any and all allegations Wednesday while sharing in his Shan & RJ radio interview that he had gone out on Sunday night with former Cowboys safety Michael Brooks.

"I don't remember, but I guess when I came in [to the hotel], they [the NFL Network] asked, 'Well, what did you do [last night]?'" Irvin said on the radio show. "I said, 'I went straight to the room.'"

Irvin further said he guessed he had talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute that night before he went to his room, but denied any physical contact with that person.

"And after I got off the air [the next day], they said 'Come on, we got to move you to another hotel,'" he said.

After moving him to another hotel, Irvin said he asked his bosses at ESPN and the NFL what was going on. At that point, they again asked him if he talked to somebody on Sunday night. He said he told them he didn't talk to anybody and went straight to his room -- but they told him there was camera footage of him talking to a woman.

"That's why they moved me," Irvin said. "Because the girl said I said something to her in that minute we talked."

Irvin said on the show he didn't know what the plan was for the rest of the week.