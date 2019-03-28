SAN ANTONIO — Despite the questions surrounding the league right now, there should not be a concern with who will start at quarterback for the Commanders. After suffering a shoulder injury against Salt Lake, Logan Woodside should be good to go for Sunday against Arizona. Woodside has started every game for San Antonio in its inaugural season.

Last week, fans and pundits were questioning the Commanders' decision to pass on former Kerrville Tivy star and Heisman Award winner Johnny Manziel, but after watching backup quarterback Marquise Williams lead the team to a narrow victory against the Stallions, it all makes a bit more sense now.

"Where the team is right now and the quarterbacking we're getting, we really knew it was right to go forward like we are with for the best for this team," head coach Mike Riley said.

Woodside added, "You know, it's special. I always feel like you need two to three guys who can go in at any moment's notice and execute, because you never know what's going to happen. I think we have a really solid quarterback room and I'm excited for this next game."

This is a big matchup for the Commanders, who can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday. "I like to talk about those things after we do them. I don't need to rehearse it, but that's what's at stake." Riley said with a laugh.

Woodside said, "It's a testament to how hard we worked all year. It's a testament to how we come to work each day. The type of preparation we put in. The coaches and what they've done for us. It's exciting for this whole community and this team."

Let's see if the Alamodome can reach 30,000-plus fans again on Sunday.

The game begins at 7:00 p.m. and will air on NFL Network.