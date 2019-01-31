SAN ANTONIO — The city of San Antonio loves football, but no professional team has ever stuck. There were, just to name a handful: the Wings, Gunslingers, Riders, Texans, Force, Talons and even the New Orleans Saints for a season.

"I know professional football has been dangled in front of San Antonio for the past few decades and nothing has sustained--I think this has a legitimate chance of sustaining," former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl 'Moose' Johnston said.

On February 9, the San Antonio Commanders will help kick off the inaugural season for the Alliance of American Football league (AAF). Most football fans will be doubters, but there are plenty of reasons to believe this league is here for the long run.

"The attempt to do football as a secondary league is almost always taken on as a competitive situation with the NFL, which is a ridiculous premise," AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol said.

Vince McMahon and Dick Ebersol generated some serious publicity with the XFL in 2001, but it still only lasted one year. Despite its short tenure, the NFL snagged 40-plus players from the league and still utilizes some of its innovative production technology today.

The Company

Ebersol understands the challenges ahead. Media mogul and father Dick Ebersol helped start another football league called the XFL back in 2001. It only lasted one year.

"Most people have attempted this before, but most of them have been like, 'if I just put football on the field, everything will work out.' That's not the case," Ebersol, a television and film producer and director, said.

The AAF is so committed to the quality on the field, it has affected the promotion of the product.

"We spend a lot more money on our football than marketing, which is different than everybody who has done this before," Ebersol said.

Johnston added, "Everybody says why? Why is this different than all the other leagues that tried to do what you're doing with the Alliance and the answer is simple. It's the people."

It starts at the top, with NFL Hall of Fame executive and AAF co-founder Bill Polian, then trickles down to his staff, like the hiring of two-time Super Bowl winner Hines Ward.

"I'm the head of player development. I've played 14 years in the league. I know what these players need on and off the field," former Steelers wide receiver Ward said.

According to Ebersol, the AAF general managers and coaches have a combined 475 years' worth of NFL experience. For the Commanders, the aforementioned Daryl 'Moose' Johnston leads the charge as GM with former San Diego Chargers head coach Mike Riley on the sidelines.

"When I had looked at the group of people who were going to coach in this league, I thought, 'there's real credibility with that,'" former Riders head coach Riley said.

Johnston also said, "You'll hear a lot of NFL coaches talk about, 'we just don't have time to develop these guys.' We're going to be that time. The Alliance is going to provide that time."

Ebersol says 98 percent of its players have either suited up in the NFL, been on a team roster or practice squad within the past 18 months.

"This is the closest iteration to NFL football that has ever existed," Ebersol said.

RELATED: San Antonio Commanders make cuts, announce official roster

RELATED: Commanders' Riley relishing heavy task of building another new team

RELATED: Trevor Knight earning his second chance

Every major sport has some sort of minor league system, except football. The AAF is hoping to tap into that market during the NFL offseason.

"We want to make sure these players are given that opportunity of one day fulfilling those dreams of making the NFL," Ward said.

Ebersol said, "We can have this complimentary developmental relationship that isn't negative."

Johnston added, “It’s not gimmicky. There’s no shtick to it. It’s real, well-played football. Not only could we become a 'developmental league' for players, but a testing ground for ideas that have been kicked around for a number of years, but haven't been implemented yet."

Kickoffs?

Gone.

Extra points?

See ya later. Two-point conversions only.

The play clock is set to 30 seconds, not 40 seconds like in the NFL. Also, TV timeouts are eliminated.

The onside kick is replaced with a 4th and 10 situation and the overtime rules, which are still a secret, will definitely be different than what we see in the NFL today.

"We have a clean slate. I think some of the things we've done the fans are going to enjoy," Johnston said.

That includes who you see on the field. The fans in each of the eight AAF cities should recognize a lot of players.

"How do we engage the city of San Antonio to embrace their team? It’s the game of football as a startup, how do we really get them interested? Let's put a regional tie to it," Johnston said.

Outside of the quarterback position, which is done by draft, almost all players are sent to teams based on where they went to college. There's no argument from the eight franchises, because the AAF is a league centrally owned and operated by the leaders at the top in the league office.

The league will also engage fans with different forms of interactive technology. The line between succeeding and not succeeding is not solely dependent on who shows up for gameday.

"This is a consortium of massive investors that has interest beyond just selling tickets," Ebersol said. "The technology, the production, the football and the players all of the things we're building. It's bigger than just the usual approach."

So, as one season ends, put a little faith in the new season that’s about to begin.

"After Super Bowl Sunday, when everyone else did what I did at the end of the regular season--when everyone exhales and wonders how long is it going to be until we get football again? It's going to be six days. It's going to be six days and we're teeing it up right here in the Alamodome."

The 10-week regular season season starts on Saturday between San Antonio and San Diego on KENS 5.

The inaugural year concludes with a championship game on April 27, the same day the 2019 NFL draft ends.