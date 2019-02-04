SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is the biggest city in the country without an NFL team, so it was only natural that its football fans would flock to any professional team that came to town.

That’s exactly what’s happened for the San Antonio Commanders, who have led the eight-team Alliance of American Football League in home attendance for its inaugural season. Now, in wake of reports that the league is suspending football operations, those fans have taken to social media to voice their dismay and disappointment.

Some lamented the timing of the news, which is developing with only two more weeks left in the regular season.

The disappointment wasn't limited to San Antonio. Fans of the AAF's seven other teams, including Birmingham, voiced their sadness on Twitter.

Some football fans desperate to watch any gridiron action they can said they'll be shifting their focus to the XFL, which is set for a return in 2020, nearly two decades after its one-season run.

At 7-1, the Orlando Apollos had the best record in the AAF entering Tuesday. If there's no more AAF action, could they end up being the champions of a season cut short? Their head coach believes so.

Other fans have some strong feelings toward Tom Dundon, the NHL team owner whose $250 million investment in the AAF has been its lifeblood.

Dundon recently told USA TODAY Sports that the future of the league was murky, given a lack of cooperation with the NFL Players Association to establish the AAF as a minor league system for the NFL.

Of course...the rumors didn't have to swirl too long before the AAF was given the "Avengers: Endgame" treatment.