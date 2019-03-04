SAN ANTONIO — While there are still plenty of questions about the future of the Alliance of American Football, one thing is certain: the San Antonio Commanders were a success story.

When the league announced Tuesday that it was suspending football operations, it shocked the city that was leading the league in attendance and had a team that was lining up for a run at the championship.

Tuesday night, the team released a statement, signed by its coach, general manager and team president.

On behalf of all of us with the San Antonio Commanders organization, we were shocked and incredibly disappointed to learn of the Boards' decision to suspend football operations.

Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian delivered a quality football product that fans nationally were watching on TV, online, and here in San Antonio on each and every game day.

While all startups encounter some challenges, we believed ours could be addressed in the offseason, after a successful completion to our first season.

We are grateful to our players, coaches, staff, corporate partners, and especially our fans that supported us from the moment our team was announced through the record-setting attendance -- San Antonio proved to be the best fans in The Alliance time and time again.

We hope to be able to share information from The Alliance about ticket refunds in the future.

Thank you for your support and for believing in us.

Sincerely,

Mike Riley, Head Coach

Daryl Johnston, General Manager

Vic Gregovits, Team President

The San Antonio Commanders learned of the league's suspension of operations at practice Tuesday. players were spotted the Alamodome with equipment in hand; KENS 5 spoke to a few players who reflected on what the abridged season meant to them.

