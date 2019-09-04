SAN ANTONIO — Former Commanders linebacker Jayrone Elliott, who led the AAF in sacks with 7.5 sacks during the now-defunct league's eight-game season, has signed with the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

Elliott, who played with Toledo, signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He played in 38 games in three seasons with the Packers, recording 47 tackles, four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Traded to Dallas in 2017, Elliott played in only one game with the Cowboys. He signed with New Orleans in February 2018 but was waived seven months later without playing in a regular-season game.

Elliott is the fifth former Commanders player to sign with an NFL team since the Alliance of American Football suspended operations last week.

Quarterback Logan Woodside signed with Tennessee on Monday. Cornerbacks De'Vante Bausby (Denver) and Duke Thomas (Minnesota) and safety Derron Smith (Minnesota) signed contracts last week.

The Commanders were 5-3 and tied with the Arizona Hotshots for the West Division lead when AAF controlling investor Tom Dundon pulled the plug on the eight-team spring league.