SAN ANTONIO — The Alliance of American Football may have shut down, but they still have to pay up. KENS 5 learned the league still owes money after they abruptly suspended operations earlier this week.

All eight teams from AAF came to San Antonio for training camp just before the season. They practiced at stadiums all over the city. The problem is that not all of those facilities were paid.

We asked all eight facilities if there was an outstanding balance with the AAF:

Training camp locations:

Bob Benson 66 Stadium (Central Catholic High School): PAID

Dragon Stadium (Southwest ISD): PAID

Farris Stadium (Northside ISD): PAID

Gustafson Stadium (Northside ISD): PAID

Warrior Stadium (Cornerstone Christian School): Have yet to hear back

Benson Stadium (UIW): Have yet to hear back

Comalander Stadium (Northeast ISD): PAST DUE

Heroes Stadium (Northeast ISD): PAST DUE

Comalander Stadium and Heroes Stadium out of Northeast ISD were both used during the training camp. District representatives did not want to comment on camera but told KENS 5 in an email the AAF left an unpaid balance of $47,000.

The AAF may have paid their training camp bill at the Bob Benson 66 Stadium at Central Catholic High School, but the facility was also used as the Commanders practice field for the season.

The school's president told KENS 5 the AAF was all paid up until about two days ago. CCHS sent their March invoice for roughly $15,000 just as the news of the league suspension broke. Central Catholic officials said the Commanders were a pleasure to work with but they don't anticipate getting that final payment from the AAF.

As for the Alamodome, officials told KENS 5 the AAF did leave a balance from the preseason games and other services but they said a deposit that was left will cover that.

