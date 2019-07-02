SAN ANTONIO — It has been roughly a year in the making, but on Saturday night, the Alliance of American Football League will begin its inaugural season in the Alamodome.

"We're excited to be one of the national games that the Alliance has chosen to show," Commanders general manager Daryl Johnston said.

San Antonio will host San Diego on KENS 5 at 7 p.m. and the league, the organization and the players cannot wait to take the field.

"This is the real deal. This is going to be fun," Johnston said. "I'm really excited for these guys and that will be my biggest concern: Can you manage the emotion? Will we have some silly penalties early at the beginning of the game because we are too amped up?"

Former Oklahoma cornerback Zack Sanchez said, "I feel like we got the best city, the best stadium and the best fans. It's our jobs to go out there and put the best product on the field. I'm excited to get live action again--it's been almost a year for me...it's going to be fun."

Let's see what head coach Mike Riley cooks up in the season opener!

