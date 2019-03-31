FOURTH QUARTER:

The Commanders had a promising drive get derailed by a fumble, and suddenly the clock became a factor. It remained a two-possession game with under six minutes to play.

Arizona essentially clinched the game with this TD run, and they added the two-point conversion for good measure to take a 17-point lead.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Commanders trail 15-6.

An encouraging sign for the Commanders offense: the last two drives have resulted in points. The bad news? It's been all field goals for San Antonio, while Arizona has reached the end zone twice. San Antonio's offense has been led by Marquise Williams, who has filled in for Logan Woodside.

It was 15-6 Hotshots early in the third, after Nick Rose drilled his second field goal of the night. This one was closer than the first.

The Commanders had poor starting field position on this drive, but when your quarterback is willing to block, it's a big boost to your running game.

Linebacker Jayrone Elliott had an important sack late in the third: not only did it hurt the Hotshots' chances of scoring again, but it helped him climb the AAF leaderboard.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Commanders trail 15-3.

The Hotshots added a field goal and another TD, this time from near the goal line.

With time winding down in the first half, the Commanders got into scoring position, but had to settle for a field goal.

The 15-3 score sets the Commanders up for an uphill battle in the second half, but they'll start with the ball in the third quarter.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Commanders trail 6-0.



After neither team did anything on its first offensive possession, Arizona got on the board first with a long touchdown pass. The two-point conversion try was unsuccessful. Remember, no PATs in the Alliance!

The 6-0 score held through the first, but the Hotshots were in the red zone to end the quarter.

After starting the season with one win in their first three games, the Commanders pulled a 180.

Starting with three straight road games, San Antonio pulled off four straight wins to take control atop the Western Conference standings. In the 10-game Alliance of American Football season, every game matters, but Sunday night's game in the Alamodome could be historic.

A win guarantees that the Commanders will participate in the playoffs in the league's inaugural season. In addition, if the Commanders win one of their last two games (or the Hotshots lose one of their last two games), San Antonio will be the top seed in the West, hosting a playoff game in the city that has led the league in attendance.

Sunday's meeting is the second of the season between the Commanders and Hotshots. San Antonio prevailed, 29-25, in the first matchup on March 10 at Sun Devil Stadium.

In a week where the financial future of the Alliance has been in question again, it will be nice for the players to get back on the field in front of the San Antonio fans and focus on football.

As for what the Commanders think about when they're not focused on football, we talked to a few players to find out.