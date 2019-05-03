SAN ANTONIO — The Alliance of American Football might be just 16 total games into its inaugural season, but when you do something better than anyone else in the league so far, you'll get recognized.

San Antonio Commanders running back Kenneth Farrow II has been named the Alliance of American Football’s week four offensive player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.

Farrow was a problem for the previously-unbeaten Birmingham Iron on Sunday, racking up 30 carries for 142 yards - 4.7 yards per carry. The 142 rushing yards in a game are the most by any player in the Alliance this season. Even more impressive is that he did it against the Iron's defense, which ranked second in the league entering week four in run defense, according to an AAF spokesperson.

Farrow has been one of the league's top running backs, helping the Commanders to a 2-2 record against a tough schedule in their first four games.

Farrow has tallied 280 rushing yards on 66 attempts, good for second in the AAF in both categories. He is also one of five running backs in the league with multiple rushing touchdowns so far.

The 25-year-old played his college ball at the University of Houston and went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft. With the Chargers in 2016, he played in 13 games with two starts amassing 60 carries for 192 yards. He was waived in 2018.