SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday's practice started like any other, as players with the San Antonio Commanders ran drills and prepared for their next game.

It wasn't until after practice that they learned there may not be a "next game."

While football continued inside the Alamodome Tuesday morning, the reports began to spread that the Alliance of American Football would be suspending "all football operations" in a few short hours. There were indications that all but verified the reports; members of the media had been removed from practice, and the Alamodome had even stopped ticket sales for Saturday's game.

Commanders players said the team huddled together as practice came to an end and coaches informed them of the unfortunate news - the league was indeed ceasing operations.

Minutes later, players were spotted leaving the Alamodome carrying large laundry bags. Some players hugged; others stood together in the parking lot, seemingly unready for the possible end to their professional football careers.

Speaking to KENS 5, running back Aaron Green - a 2011 Madison High School graduate - said that regardless of the league's future, he was grateful for the opportunity to play professional football. "It was fun; I had a good time," he said. "That's just life in general."

"It is what it is," quarterback Marquise Williams lamented as he walked to his car.

What remains a mystery is just how long the AAF would remain suspended.

Tuesday morning's reports cited sources saying the league was working towards folding altogether. And these reports aren't the first indicators that the AAF's future could be in jeopardy.

In March, league majority owner Tom Dundon told USA TODAY Sports that lack of cooperation from the NFL Players Association to use young players from NFL rosters has left the future of the league unclear.

The AAF, Dundon reiterated to USA TODAY Sports, is a developmental league and without young talent from the players' union to develop, they may have to discontinue the league.

A conference call between the league and players is scheduled for later Tuesday afternoon. In the meantime, players say they are "just waiting" to see if they would be playing this Saturday.