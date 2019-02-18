The San Antonio Commanders may have lost last night but their fans took a "W." According to the front office, the San Antonio Commanders lead the league in fan attendance.

According to Sunday's visiting team head coach, it showed.

"This San Antonio crowd has got be the loudest in history right now," Steve Spurrier, said.

A stat that doesn't surprise superfan Arturo Alderete.

"The section I was in was really crazy," Alderete said. "We're just trying to show the NFL we're ready to have a professional football team here in San Antonio."

A sentiment echoed by Commanders season ticket holder Abran Lucio.

"This city deserves it. We know that we can support it," he told KENS 5 on Monday.

From a variety of super-fan tailgate groups to planned watch parties to even a podcast with thousands of downloads, fans are making it clear they're ready for football.

Alderete wants to keep it that way; next up, he plans to make hundreds of rally towels to pass out for free to the sections behind the field goal. But if you want to get official team gear, you can get it online at the AAF merchandise shop or at your local Dick's Sporting Goods store.

"This city is really hungry for football," Alderete stressed.

"Take notice of this. San Antonio is a football city," Lucio added.

As for those issues during the first home game with a shortage of staff and long concession stand lines, fans say that was not an issue during the second Alamodome officials also told KENS 5 they received no complaints.