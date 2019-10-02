SAN ANTONIO — Chalk one up for the San Antonio Commanders, who made their debut Saturday before an enthusiastic crowd of 27,857 at the Alamodome.

Logan Woodside passed for 255 yards, Nick Rose kicked three field goals and the defense had three interceptions, leading the city's Alliance of American Football franchise to a 15-6 win over the San Diego Fleet.

The Commanders broke a 6-6 tie on a 3-yard run by Kenneth Farrow II, who crossed the goal line on the first play of the fourth quarter. Cornerback De'Vante Bausby set up the TD with a 19-yard interception return to the San Diego 49.

Woodside connected with wide receiver Alonzo Moore for a 46-yard completion on the next play, which was the last of the third quarter. Marquise Williams was stopped on the two-point conversion attempt, leaving the Commanders holding a 12-6 lead.

Rose gave San Antonio some insurance when he converted his third field goal of the game, a 28-yarder that increased the Commanders lead to 15-6 with 3:37 remaining.

The Fleet drove to the San Antonio 8 in the final two minutes before Zack Sanchez snuffed out their last scoring drive with an interception in the end zone.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Commanders took a 6-0 lead on field goals of 29 and 23 yards by Rose, a University of Texas alum.

Rose's second kick followed a 68-yard interception return by safety Orion Stewart, who was knocked out of bounds at the San Diego 31. Aided by an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Fleet, the Commanders reached the Fleet's 4 before stalling.

Rose's kick put San Antonio up 6-0 with 3:53 left in the half. The Commanders' first points in club history came on Rose's 29-yarder with 11:19 left in the second quarter. San Antonio had a first-and-goal at the 8, but got nothing on second and third down before Woodside was sacked for a 3-yard loss to the 11.

The Fleet finally got going on the ensuing possession, driving from their 25 to the Commanders' 29 before running out of steam. Facing a third-and-16 at the San Antonio 43, San Diego quarterback Mike Bercovici gained 14 yards to the 29.

Donny Hageman kicked a 47-yard field goal to cut the Commanders' lead to 6-3 with 1:22 left before the break.

Disaster struck San Antonio on the third play of its next possession, when strong safety Ryan Moeller intercepted a tipped Woodside pass at the Commanders' 35 and returned the theft 12 yards. The Fleet drove to the San Antonio 10 before settling on a 28-yard field goal by Hageman with six seconds left before the half.