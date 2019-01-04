SAN ANTONIO — The Arizona Hotshots spoiled the Commanders' bid to clinch a playoff berth Sunday, leading from wire to wire in a 23-6 victory before 23,054 at the Alamodome.

The crowd was the smallest in four home games for San Antonio, which dropped to 5-3 and had its four-game winning streak stopped.

Arizona (5-3) avenged a 29-25 loss to the Commanders in Week 5 of the Alliance of American Football season.

San Antonio plays Memphis in its last regular-season home game Saturday.

Hotshots quarterback John Wolford completed 17 of 23 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown, and running back Tim Cook scored on runs of 6 and 20 yards.

After squelching San Antonio's final scoring threat, the Hotshots put the game away with a six-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Tim Cook scoring on a 20-yard run with 4:10 left. Wolford passed to tight end Connor Hamlett for the two-point conversion and 23-6 lead.

The Commanders' last chance to come back from a 15-6 deficit in the fourth quarter ended when Marquise Williams was sacked by for a nine-yard loss on third-and-9 at the Hotshots' 18. Williams fumbled on the play and linebacker Da'Sean Downey recovered at the 31.

Trailing 15-3 at the half, San Antonio cut the deficit to nine with a 35-yard field goal by Nick Rose that capped the first possession of the third quarter.

Badly outplayed for most of the first half, the Commanders cut Arizona's lead to 15-3 at the half on a 54-yard field goal by Rose with 47 seconds left. Williams replaced starting quarterback Logan Woodside at the start of the 12-play, 39-yard drive that consumed 6:39.

The Hotshots jumped out to a 6-0 advantage on a 58-yard pass from John Wolford with 9:18 left in the first quarter. Wolford's pass on the two-point conversion was incomplete.

Nick Folk kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Arizona a 9-0 lead in the first minute of the second period.

Things got worse for the Commanders on their next possession when cornerback Dexter McDougle picked off a Woodside pass at the Arizona 49 and returned the interception to the S.A. 13.

Wolford picked up only two yards on a third-and-11 play at the 14, but Commanders linebacker Darnell Leslie was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The penalty was enforced from the 12, giving the Hotshots a first-and-goal at the 6 after the half-the-distance markoff.

Cook scored a 6-yard TD on the first play after the penalty to put Arizona ahead 15-0 with 6:56 left in the first half. Wolford's pass on the two-point conversion was incomplete.

The Hotshots outgained the Commanders 192-123 in total offense in the first half, rushing for 28 yards and passing for 164. San Antonio had 91 yards rushing and only 32 passing in the first two quarters.

