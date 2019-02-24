San Antonio quarterback Logan Woodside threw a TD on the Commanders' first offensive play, but it would be the only time the team reached the endzone in their first road game of the inaugural AAF season.

Woodside threw 2 interceptions and the San Diego Fleet offense, which hadn't scored a TD in the teams' first meeting two weeks ago, had no problem moving the ball. The Fleet finished with more rushing yards (202-147) and more passing yards (179-144) in a game that was decided well before the final few minutes.

FOURTH QUARTER:

After plenty of action in the first three quarters, the final quarter has been, frankly, pretty dull. The Fleet added a field goal and locked down the Commanders' offense.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Commanders trail, 28-11.

The Commanders got the ball back midway through the third quarter after another Fleet TD, and they need some points after falling behind 28-8.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Fleet lead 22-8.

Welp. The Fleet took the lead with this pick-six, plus the two-point conversion. They would score again just before halftime to take a 22-8 lead.

---

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Commanders lead 8-6.

That's what you call a good start. The Fleet's first play was a pass intercepted by the Commanders' De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders' first play was a 47-yard TD pass from Logan Woodside to Mekale McKay, then the Commanders added the two-point conversion. It was 8-0 after 20 seconds.

The Fleet would eventually score, but failed their two-point conversion. Remember, there are no extra points in the AAF!

---

For the second time in three weeks, the San Antonio Commanders will take on the San Diego Fleet, but this time, it'll be on the West Coast.

On the opening night in the new Alliance of American Football, the Commanders topped the Fleet 15-6. The game was televised on CBS and reached almost the entire United States.

The rematch will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday at SDCCU Field in San Diego and be televised on NFL Network.

The West Division foes, both 1-1, meet again Sunday in San Diego. The game will be the first of four consecutive road games for the Commanders, who won’t play at the Alamodome again until they meet the Salt Lake Stallions on March 23.

It's been a busy week since the Commanders' last game, a 37-29 loss to the Orlando Apollos. The league has been dealing with reports of financial problems, and the team has prepared for its first game away from home in its history.

