SAN ANTONIO — Backup quarterback Marquise Williams came off the bench Saturday to lead the Commanders to a scintillating 19-15 victory over the Salt Lake Stallions before a crowd of 30,345 at the Alamodome.

The score was tied at 9-9 when Williams replaced starter Logan Woodside, who went to the sideline with a shoulder injury. Williams drove the Commanders from their 30 to the Salt Lake 36, where he faced a third-and-16. Dropping back to pass, he calmly hit Williams in the right flat and Williams raced down the sideline for the score.

Williams threw to Greg Ward Jr. for the two-point conversion to give San Antonio a 17-9 lead.

Salt Lake stormed back and cut the lead to 17-15 on a 21-yard pass from Josh Woodrum to Terrell Newby on the first play after the two-minute warning.

Woodrum went to wide receiver DeMornay Pierson-El on the two-point conversion pass, but De'Vante Bausby jumped the route and made the interception. Bausby didn't stop running until he crossed the goal line for two points the other way.

Bausby's interception put the Commanders up 19-15.

The Commanders (5-2) won their fourth straight in their first game at the Alamodome since Feb. 17. Salt Lake slipped to 2-5.

The only points of the third quarter came on a 52-yard field goal by Taylor Bertolet, who tied the game at 9 with 9:25 left in the period.

Nick Rose kicked a 23-yard field with five seconds left in the second quarter, giving the Commanders a 9-6 lead at the half. The kick capped a 12-play, 66-yard drive that was set up by cornerback Duke Thomas, who picked off a Josh Woodrum pass at the San Antonio 4 and returned it 25 yards.

The Commanders got a reprieve when the Stallions were flagged for roughing the passer after safety Cody Brown intercepted Woodside in the end zone and returned the pick to the 24. The play came on a 3-and-15 at the Salt Lake 19 with 2:23 remaining in the half.

The penalty moved San Antonio to the 9, but running back Kenneth Farrow II was dropped for a five-yard loss on first down. The Commanders faced a fourth-and-8 situation after they gained only six yards on two plays.

Rose kicked a 26-yard field goal to put San Antonio up 9-6 with 1:04 left in the half, but coach Mike Riley opted to take the points off the scoreboard after Salt Lake City was flagged for defensive holding.

An unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty against the Stallion two plays moved the Commanders to the 1, but they were unable to punch the ball over the goal line. Rose kicked a 23-yard field goal to give San Antonio a three-point lead at the half.

Bertolet kicked a 32-yard field goal on the game's first possession, but the Commanders responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Woodside's 21-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Mekale McKay, who beat C.J. Smith on the play.

Woodside's pass to Greg Ward Jr. on the two-point conversion attempt was incomplete, leaving San Antonio ahead 6-3.

Bertolet kicked a 53-yard field goal on the third play of the second quarter to tie the score 6-6. It remained that way until Rose kicked his 23-yarder to make it a three-point game at intermission.