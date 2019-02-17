SAN ANTONIO — Orlando's high-powered offense proved to be too much for the Commanders' defense Sunday, making enough big plays down the stretch for a 37-29 comeback victory in the AAF game at the Alamodome.

A crowd of 29,176 watched the Apollos improve to 2-0 and the Commanders slip to 1-1.

Down 29-23 early in the fourth quarter, the Apollos scored 14 unanswered points in a span of 44 seconds to stun the Commanders. Trailing 29-17, Orlando scored the game's last 20 points to send San Antonio reeling.

Orlando tied the game at 29 on Gilbert's 23-yard TD pass to Jalin Marshall with 7:55 remaining. Gilbert's pass to Charles Johnson on the two-point conversion attempt was incomplete.

The Apollos won it on cornerback Keith Reaser's touchdown on a 38-yard interception return with 7:11 left. With the Commanders facing a second-and-6 at their 29, Reaser broke for a pass intended for Mekale McKay at the 38 and sailed to the end zone untouched. Gilbert passes to Rannell Hall on the two-point conversion, putting Orlando ahead 37-29.

"The pick-6 pretty much turned the tide of the game," Orlando coach Steve Spurrier said.

Ahead only 18-17 at the half, the Commanders scored twice in a span of 1:16 to go up 29-17 with 8:17 left in the third quarter. Nick Rose ended the first possession of the second half with a 37-yard field goal, giving San Antonio a 21-17 lead with 9:33 left in the third quarter.

Disaster struck the Apollos on their next possession when Gilbert, facing a second-and-16 at the Orlando 19, was sacked by Jayrone Elliott and lost the ball at the 9. Tackle Joey Mbu picked up the ball at the 8 and returned it for a TD with 8:17 left in the third period.

Farrow reached the end zone on the two-point conversion to give the Commanders a 29-17 lead.

Elliott Fry kicked a 24-yard field goal with 3:16 left in the third quarter and a 47-yarder one minute into the fourth, cutting Orlando's deficit to 29-23.

Rose kicked a 38-yard field goal on the last play of the second quarter to put the Commanders ahead 18-17 at the break. Rose's score capped a 13-play, 55-yard drive that began after an Orlando punt.

San Antonio had a first-and-goal at the 9 after a 14-yard completion from Logan Woodside to Kenneth Farrow II, but a holding penalty moved the Commanders back to the 19. San Antonio gained only nine yards in the next three plays.

The Apollos had gone ahead 17-15 on a 21-yard TD pass from Gilbert to wide receiver Charles Johnson on the first play after the two-minute warning. Gilbert's pass to Jalin Marshall on the two-point conversion attempt was incomplete. Gilbert's scoring strike capped a seven-play, 77-yard march.

Trailing 15-8 after a 50-yard field goal by Rose with 8:20 left in the second quarter, Orlando cut the deficit to 15-11 on a 35-yard field goal by Elliott Fry at 5:37 of the period.

San Antonio scored touchdowns on its first two possession to take a 12-0 lead after one quarter. The first TD came on a 15-yard run by Farrow that culminated a 10-play, 59-yard drive. Running back David Cobb was stopped on the two-point conversion attempt.

The Commanders went ahead 12-0 on a 1-yard pass from Woodside to tight end Evan Rodriguez. The two-point conversion attempt failed when Farrow fumbled before he crossed the plane of the goal line.

Orlando scored its only TD of the half on a 1-yard run by De'Veon Smith with 12:56 left in the second quarter. Smith ran for the two-point conversion to cut San Antonio's lead to 12-8. Farrow's 50-yard field goal on the ensuing possession put the Commanders back up by seven.