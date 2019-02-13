SAN ANTONIO — More than 27,000 fans packed the Alamodome this weekend to see the San Antonio Commanders win their inaugural game in the Alliance of American Football

But the huge fan turnout came with a downside: extremely long lines for food and drinks at the game. The Alamodome apologized Tuesday, saying

"Unlike our San Antonio Commanders, we fumbled a bit. To shorten the wait for food and beverage, we're adding more staff and additional concession stands for the next game."

On Saturday, some fans had to miss big chunks of the game as they waited in line. Others just skipped eating and drinking altogether to avoid the wait. The Commanders play inside the Alamodome again this Sunday. Their game against the Orlando Apollos is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

