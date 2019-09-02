San Diego Fleet vs. San Antonio Commanders, season opener

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Alamodome

TV: KENS 5, pregame show starts at 7 p.m.

Fleet head coach: Mike Martz

Fleet general manager: Dave Boller

Commanders head coach: Mike Riley

Commanders general manager: Daryl Johnston

Commanders players with San Antonio ties: Running back Aaron Green (Madison High School / TCU), wide receiver Josh Stewart (College Station / UTSA), Joseph Zema (Melbourne, Australia / Incarnate Word).

Notable: The Fleet-Commanders game will be broadcast by CBS-TV and can be seen live on KENS 5. The pregame show starts at 7 p.m... The Commanders and the Fleet are two of eight teams in the Alliance of American Football. The six other teams, with the head coaches in parentheses, are the Atlanta Legends (Kevin Coyle), Arizona Hotshots (Rick Neuheisel), Birmingham Iron (Tim Lewis), Memphis Express (Mike Singletary), Orlando Apollos (Steve Spurrier) and Salt Lake Stallions (Dennis Erickson). The Commanders will compete in the Western Conference with Arizona, Salt Lake and San Diego... Each AAF team will play a 10-game regular season. The top two teams in the Eastern and Western conferences will advance to the playoffs, with the championship game scheduled for Sunday, April 28, in Las Vegas... AAF co-founders Bill Polian and Charlie Ebersol will be at the Fleet-Commanders game Saturday night at the Alamodome. Polian, one of the best general managers in NFL history, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – If the Alamo had had as many defenders in 1836 as the number of players who have suited up for San Antonio minor-league football teams in the past 50 years, there may never have been a Battle of San Jacinto.

Col. William B. Travis would have had enough firepower in San Antonio to beat Mexican forces led by Santa Anna and strike a blow for Texas independence.

Starting with the Toros in 1967, no less than six minor-league pro football teams have called San Antonio home. After the Toros faded into history in the early 1970s, the Wing, Charros, Gunslingers, Riders and Texans took their turn at trying to gain a foothold on the city’s sports landscape. San Antonio even had two Arena Football League teams, the Force and the Talons.

For a variety of reasons, all those teams fell by the wayside.

Now come the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, which starts its inaugural season with eight teams this weekend.

The Commanders open their 10-game regular season against the San Diego Fleet on Saturday night at the Alamodome. The game will be broadcast by CBS-TV and can be seen live on KENS 5, starting with the pregame show at 7.

The Commanders’ roster includes three players with local ties – running back Aaron Green (Madison High School / TCU), wide receiver Josh Stewart (UTSA) and punter Joseph Zema (Incarnate Word).

Commanders wide receiver Josh Stewart, who completed his career at UTSA in 2017, drew praise from coaches and teammates during the preseason.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Logan Woodside, who starred at Toledo, is expected to start at quarterback for San Antonio, but Dustin Vaughan also could get playing time Saturday night. Vaughan was the Dallas Cowboys’ third-string quarterback in 2014.

Co-founded by Charlie Ebersol, a TV and film producer and director, and veteran football executive Bill Polian, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the AAF will provide players who don’t make it to the NFL a second chance to extend their careers.

While not affiliated with the NFL, the league could become a training ground for players with the potential to play in the league.

“That’s exactly right,” Polian said. “The real football fan who says, ‘Hey, I want to continue to watch football and I think this is good football and it’s affordable, and it’s entertaining and I can bring my family.’

"Think about all the young kids that can’t afford to get NFL tickets. It’s just the nature of the beast. Here they can and, hopefully, we’ll grow our own stars.”

The AAF is going to be “in a nutshell, real football for real football fans, brought to you by real football people,” Polian said Friday after a joint news conference with Ebersol at the Alamodome. “No gimmicks, no hot air.”

Commanders head coach Mike Riley, 65, has coached in the Canadian Football League, NFL, World League of American Football and college ranks.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Polian said it would be “ridiculous” for the AAF to compete against the NFL.

“Nobody can take on the NFL,” he said. “It’s preposterous to even think that you can.”

Still, Polian expressed confidence the AAF can find its niche in the highly competitive sports world.

“Charlie’s vision, the combining the tech with good football, is going to push the game forward,” Polian said. “The opportunity in a league that clearly has its own niche (to) develop officials, develop front-office people, develop players, develop coaches, with a big accent on minorities.

“And in an environment where not everything is siloed. At this level, you don’t have everything siloed in a 20-person department the way you do in the NFL. It’s a big, huge undertaking. Here, because the money is far less, it has to go far, so people do multiple jobs.

"That’s how you learn. That’s how you get to be a good, solid, well-rounded football person. The opportunity to provide that development is what excited me.”

With apologies to Yogi Berra, the run-up to the Commanders’ opener has been like déjà vu all over again for head coach Mike Riley. He was head coach of the San Antonio Riders during their two-year run (1991-92) in the World League of American Football.

By the time the Alamodome opened in the summer of 1993, the Riders had folded after the WLAF suspended operations.

“I always wanted to play in the Alamodome,” Riley said when the Commanders started training camp. “I watched it being built as we drove through the city back in the day. We (Riders) were going to play our games in the Alamodome, so it is awesome to be able to come back and play there 25 years later. It will be a great home base for the Commanders.”

Riley was more upbeat than usual Thursday when he met with reporters for the last time before Saturday’s game.

“We are in game-week mode,” Riley said. “I’m excited to see our team play. The beautiful part of football is – and literally now, we’re in the spring of the year – it feels like that every year for me, which is refreshing. There’s always an excitement to it. There’s always a mystery to it. There’s always some anxiousness about it. So it’s all blended into one. It’s a fun time.”

Riley, 65, has extensive experience as a coach at the collegiate and pro levels. He was head coach of the San Diego Chargers for three seasons (1999-2001), and was assistant head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2002. He also has been head coach at Oregon State and Nebraska. He was assistant head coach for only six months in his third stint at Oregon State when he was hired by the Commanders in June.

Riley’s counterpart on the Fleet’s sideline, Mike Martz, has an impressive body of work himself. He was the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator when they had the “greatest show on turf” and won Super Bowl XXXIV after the 1999 season. Martz succeeded Dick Vermeil as head coach in 2000, and guided the Rams to the Super Bowl in his second season.

