NORMAN, Okla. — Former Lake Travis star quarterback and Heisman-winner Baker Mayfield will have a statue unveiled during Oklahoma's spring game on April 18, according to head coach Lincoln Riley.

"We are going to unveil Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue in a little bit of a new thought process ... a new approach to that is we're actually going to unveil it in the stadium," Riley said.

Riley said the statue unveiling will "be part of" Oklahoma's spring game. More specific details regarding the unveiling of Mayfield's Hesiman statue would be revealed at a later date, according to Riley.

"The thought is instead of a ceremony outside the stadium, why not include all 50 ... 60 ... 70,000, whoever is all there ... why not include them in that moment," Riley said. "Going to be a pretty cool, historic moment for this program."

In Mayfield's Heisman-winning season, he threw for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns, while giving up just five interceptions. Mayfield led the Sooners to a 12-1 record in 2017 and a College Football Playoff berth, where they lost to Georgia in double overtime, 54-48.

Oklahoma will host its spring game on April 18 at 5 p.m.

