The scores of children Gabe Rivera worked with for nearly 20 years as a volunteer at the Inner City Development Center did not know him as a San Antonio football legend, initially.

That came later when they started to grow up and heard stories about Rivera, a former defensive lineman who was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick in 1983 and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

A 1979 Jefferson High School graduate, Rivera went on to an All-America career at Texas Tech, where his name was later added to the Red Raiders’ Ring of Honor at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

“Gabe was so humble and modest that he never really spoke about football unless you asked him,” said Liz Vega, a 28-year-old mother of two who started going to Inner City when she was 12 and still helps as a volunteer.

Rivera had his pro career tragically cut short after he sustained a spinal cord injury in a car accident midway through his rookie season with the Steelers.

A paraplegic, Rivera died Monday night at St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital after falling ill at home with a perforated bowel Friday night. He was 57. A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at University Methodist Church, 5084 De Zavala Road, 78249.

As family and friends mourn Rivera’s passing, he leaves a legacy that transcends his legendary exploits on the football field. While Rivera’s stellar career was ended by tragedy, he rose above his despair by committing his life to community service.

“Gabe was an inspiration to a lot of people on the football field but he was a tremendous inspiration to the kids, teenagers, and adults at Inner City,” SAISD board trustee Patti Radle said Tuesday night. “He will be missed because he had a tremendous presence.

“If anybody could live out the consequences of a tragic situation as that accident half as well as he did, they would be a very good person. Gabe did a lot and the kids loved him a lot. They responded so well to him. It was an amazing journey with Gabe.”

A 1979 Jefferson High School graduate, Gabe Rivera went on to an All-America career as a defensive lineman at Texas Tech before being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 1983 NFL draft. (David Flores / KENS5.com)

Radle and her husband Rod are co-executive directors of the Inner City Development Center, a nonprofit, community-based organization that serves one of the poorest areas in San Antonio.

On Monday, about 20 people, teenagers and adults, who had first met Rivera at Inner City when they were in elementary school, packed into two vans and rode to St. Luke’s to bid farewell to a man who had been a towering presence in their lives.

“It was very emotional for everybody,” said J.R. Cisneros, who turns 31 next month.

Cisneros started going to Inner City when he was “11 or 12,” and can’t remember when Rivera wasn’t a part of his life.

“None of us knew that he had been a ballplayer,” Cisneros said. “To us, Gabe was a loving and kind person. He was a tutor and a volunteer. He pretty much showed us what life was about and how important it was to keep our head up and keep going. He gave us strength.

“We knew that we could always depend on him and call him at home, even if it was after school hours. He was always there ready to talk with us on the phone. He always had time for us.”

Rivera and his wife, Nancy, later became Cisneros’ foster parents.

“I was at a point in my life where everything was going really bad, and they opened up the doors of their home to me, opened up their hearts. They treated me like I was one of their sons, and I never saw them as my foster parents. They were more like my parents.”

The ages of kids registered at Inner City range from 6 to 17. Located at the corner of Chihuahua and South Trinity streets, just west of downtown, the center offers tutoring, recreational activitie, and arts and crafts. It even provides meals for the kids.

Rivera was vice chairperson of Inner City and was at the center nearly every day it was open. True to his commitment, Rivera put in a full day at Inner City before becoming ill that night.

“Gabe was one of my mentors,” Vega said. “He tutored me in math. His specialty was math. He was really good at it. The way he came across, it was so comfortable to talk to him. He was so awesome. I used to sit next to him at Inner City every day this summer. I spent Friday with him in the same spot where we always sat.

“I was so close to him. To me, he was like my uncle. It breaks my heart. It’s so surreal to think that he’s gone. Inner City is like a huge family and we’re all very close. Everybody, even the little kids, was crying today.”

Vega was among the family and friends who were at Rivera’s bedside when he died.

“I’m so glad I got to talk with him earlier in the day,” she said. “I held his hand and said, ‘Bye, Gabe. I love you, Gabe.’ He said, ‘Love you, Liz.’ That was the last time we spoke to each other.”

The children whose lives were touched by Rivera appreciated him as a friend whose perseverance, optimism, and genuine nature inspired them to look beyond their humble beginnings and strive for success.

“He loved those kids and the kids loved him,” said Rivera’s wife, Nancy.

Radle recalled the first time she laid eyes on Rivera. Not being a football fan, she had no idea who he was when he showed up for a meeting of adult volunteers in the summer of 1999.

“Somehow, he found out that we had put out a request for adult volunteers for our summer program,” Radle recalled. “This man called ahead of time to ask if there was a ramp to get into the building. We made arrangements to make sure we had a ramp. He came through the door and I thought, 'oh, my gosh, I’ve never seen anybody that huge in a wheelchair.'

“Gabe came every day for the summer program. He was so dedicated and the kids loved him. Like I told somebody else, the wheelchair became invisible to the children.”

Despite being in a wheelchair, Rivera maintained a degree of independence. He drove his van to Inner City every weekday, but he was never too proud to ask for help.

“Sometimes he’d ask the kids to help him,” Radle said. “I think they liked the fact that he would ask them to do things, not just for himself, but he demonstrated a trust in the teenagers and the children that they could handle things. I think that’s one of the things that attracted them to him, that he wasn’t afraid to ask them to do things.”

