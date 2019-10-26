FINAL SCORES
- Brandeis 31, Warren 14
- SA Christian 28, Brownsville St. Joe's 7
- Saint Thomas 21, Central Catholic 19
- Antonian 52, Concordia Lutheran 19
- Southside 28, Alice 18
- Lockhart 45, Kennedy 0
- Churchill 17, South San 14
- Wagner 62, Burbank 0
- Clemens 36, East Central 0
- Brennan 42, Stevens 6
- Reagan 35, Lee 6
- Medina Valley 54, Memorial 13
- Madison 38, MacArthur 27
- Judson 44, Canyon 13
- Steele 35, Smithson Valley 10
- O'Connor 49, Clark 0
- Floresville 35, Tuloso Midway 21
- Dripping Springs 66, Seguin 28
- Karnes City 14, Cotulla 10
- Kerrville Tivy 56, Alamo Heights 14
- New Braunfels 48, San Marcos 7
- Navarro 42, Wimberley 14