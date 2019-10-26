FINAL SCORES

  • Brandeis 31, Warren 14
  • SA Christian 28, Brownsville St. Joe's 7
  • Saint Thomas 21, Central Catholic 19
  • Antonian 52, Concordia Lutheran 19
  • Southside 28, Alice 18
  • Lockhart 45, Kennedy 0
  • Churchill 17, South San 14
  • Wagner 62, Burbank 0
  • Clemens 36, East Central 0
  • Brennan 42, Stevens 6
  • Reagan 35, Lee 6
  • Medina Valley 54, Memorial 13
  • Madison 38, MacArthur 27
Madison defeats MacArthur on the road
  • Judson 44, Canyon 13
  • Steele 35, Smithson Valley 10
  • O'Connor 49, Clark 0
  • Floresville 35, Tuloso Midway 21
  • Dripping Springs 66, Seguin 28
  • Karnes City 14, Cotulla 10
  • Kerrville Tivy 56, Alamo Heights 14
  • New Braunfels 48, San Marcos 7
  • Navarro 42, Wimberley 14