The TCL Flying Chanclas score 13 runs in Saturday night win

Eleven of the team's runs came in the first three innings of their matchup against Baton Rouge.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Flying Chanclas scored 13 runs during their Saturday night blowout victory against Baton Rouge. 11 of those 13 runs came in the first three innings. They win by a final score of 13-2.

In the bottom of the first inning, the first five batters reached base safely for the Flying Chanclas. Zac Vooletich drove in the first run with an RBI single. Ian Bailey provided the big blow with a two-run double. Lastly, Marcos Villegas drove in a run on a ground out. San Antonio was up 5-0.

Baton Rouge was able to score a run in the top of the second inning. After a walk and a hit-by-pitch, Brady Hebert hit a single to score Darian Richard.

In the second inning, the Flying Chanclas added four more runs. Walks and errors were the story of the second inning. Baton Rouge walked three batters in the inning and hit one other. Plus, there were two crucial errors and a wild pitch. Rody Barker scored the first run on that wild pitch. Ryan Flores, Vooletich, and Evan Maldonado all scored in the inning as well. San Antonio now led 9-1.

The run parade continued in the third inning as San Antonio collected two more runs. With one out, Flores and Vooletich drew back-to-back walks. A double from Bailey scored Flores. Vooletich later scored on a ground out from Maldonado. It was now an 11-0 ballgame.

Ian Bailey finished the night 2-for-5 with two doubles and four runs driven in. He also scored once.

Dylan Bright was the starting pitcher for San Antonio. He lasted 3.1 innings while allowing one earned run, walking five, and striking out four. Cale Wagoner was the victorious pitcher. He pitched 3.2 innings while allowing one earned run as well.

San Antonio scored their other two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Maldonado began the inning with a single. He later scored on a ground out from Julio Riggs. Kade Fletcher doubled and later scored on a single from Cole Posey.