Flying Chanclas hold on to defeat visiting Matamoscas

San Antonio improved to 17-16 on the season with the close win.

SAN ANTONIO — The Flying Chanclas came out victorious in a back-and-forth 5-4 victory Thursday night.

The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio faced off against the Matamoscas de Midessa and the Chanclas struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Jose Azocar got it started with a single and then stole second base. CJ Abrams followed up with a walk. Kyle Overstreet loaded the bases after hitting a single. Taylor Kohlwey drove in Azocar with a sacrifice fly.

Following three scoreless innings from both squads, the Flying Chanclas added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Chandler Seagle led off the inning with his first double of the year and extended his hitting streak to five games. After a walk and a fielder’s choice, Kyle Overstreet drove in Seagle and Azocar with a single to give the Chanclas a 3-0 lead.

Caleb Boushley was the starting pitcher for San Antonio and he was dominant once again. He tied his season-high with eight strikeouts and allowed one earned run over 5.1 innings pitched. With the win he improves to 2-2 on the season.

Midessa cut into the deficit with a two-run sixth inning. Logan Davidson started the inning with a bunt single. A walk and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases with one out. Marty Bechina drove in both runs with a single to left field off reliever Henry Henry.

San Antonio Missions suit up as alter-ego Chanclas

The Flying Chanclas responded by scoring a run in the bottom half of the inning. Eguy Rosario led off with a single and then stole second base. Rosario scored on a single from Esteury Ruiz. The Chanclas had a 4-2 lead.

The Matamoscas added another run in the seventh inning. Jeremy Eierman reached on a base hit and advanced to second on a balk from Henry. Eierman came around to score on an RBI single from Devin Foyle to make it a 4-3 ballgame.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Jack Suwinski legged out his fourth triple of the year. He scored after Ruiz reached on a fielding error.

Jose Quezada came on in the ninth inning to close it out. He allowed a lead-off home run to Eierman to make it a 5-4 San Antonio lead. He finished the save opportunity, making it his sixth save of the year.

Post-Game Notes