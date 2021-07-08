Flying Chanclas players joined the TCL as JUCO World Series Champions

After winning the JUCO World Series, two college athlete were looking to keep fresh before heading off to play college ball in the fall.

SAN ANTONIO — Before coming to San Antonio, two Flying Chanclas players finished their college season as JUCO World Series champions.

"It was a great experience, a lot of fans. Our team really bought in and clicked going into there. We finished the year on a 23-game win streak," said Landry Wideman, Chanclas pitcher.

"All of us were really close with each other," added Dominic Tamez, Chanclas catcher. "All of us were funny and had different personalities. It felt really loose to be around a bunch of guys that were your friends."

Dominic Tamez and Landry Wideman both played for McLennan before putting on that bright blue-and-pink uniform.

"Oh it's awesome. We have a great team, a bunch of funny guys on our team, I like them a lot, they're great," Tamez said.

"I like how the coaches run it so professionally, it's like how McLennan runs their program," Wideman added.

Now bringing their talents to the TCL to keep fresh before heading to Alabama and Kansas State in the fall.

"I'm open to keep my arm loose and keep it moving, not really take any time off before I head up there in the fall," said Wideman.