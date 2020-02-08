Flying Chanclas blow out Texas USA Baseball, 10-1

With the news that the Round Rock Hairy Men's season has shut down due to COVID-19, the Chanclas are now playoff-bound.

San Antonio looked quite sharp during its final regular season tune up, routing Texas USA Baseball 10-1 in front of 1,282 Saturday night at Wolff Stadium.

Saturday began with the news of the Round Rock Hairy Men shutting down its season after members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. Instead of playing in a game to decide its playoff fate, San Antonio instead found itself playoff bound, but needing an opponent to stay ready for next week. The opponent turned out to be Texas USA Baseball of the Centex Collegiate Baseball League.

After both teams were kept off the scoreboard through two, the Flying Chanclas changed the flow of the contest in a big way in the third. San Antonio sent 12 men to the plate during a seven-run uprising, with Ryan Flores collecting two hits on his own.

After Texas USA plated its lone run in the fourth, San Antonio further opened up the floodgates in the fifth with another three-run rally.

The Chanclas were able to get their arms ready for the postseason, having nine pitchers each get an inning of work Saturday. Logan Garza, Derek Klosowski, Jacob Morin, Johnny Panatex, Jeremy Thompson, Nico O’Donnell, Connor Schmidt, Arturo Guajardo and Garrett Egli combined on a two-hitter and racked up 14 strikeouts.