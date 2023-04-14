Arkansas man catches massive 102-lb prehistoric paddlefish

Robert Murphy of Fayetteville recently caught a massive 102-lb paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White River near Goshen.

GOSHEN, Ark. — The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission congratulated a local man on a remarkable catch made on the Upper White River near Goshen.

Robert Murphy of Fayetteville recently caught a massive 102-lb paddlefish, also known as a spoonbill, while fishing for walleye in his kayak.

He accidentally snagged the large zooplankton-eating fish in an epic battle that lasted over an hour.

Finally, Robert was able to land the prehistoric river monster.

Paddlefish typically congregate in the river-like sections of southern Beaver Lake during spring.

Although just shy of the 118-lb 9-oz state record caught on Beaver Lake in 2020, it truly was a whopper of a catch.