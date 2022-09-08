Finding the most out-of-the-box Texas mascot name

Across this great state of ours, there's no shortage of high schools with strange mascots. These might be the strangest of them.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 Sports Photographer Jason Eggleston grew up west of Wichita Falls, and he noticed something during his trips back home over the years: There are some rather interesting high school mascot names around the great State of Texas.

So we decided to hit the open road and look for some others. Rest assured, we found them.

On our way to central and west Texas, we spotted the Coleman Bluecats, the Hamlin Pied Pipers and the Mason Punchers.

And we didn't have to travel far at the beginning. Right here in south Texas, we've got the New Braunfels Unicorns. You've got the Central Catholic Buttons. Do you know what "buttons" refers to? See for yourself.

We've also got the Lanier Voks, which meant we of course had to ask the question.... what's a vok? I truthfully didn't know until a couple of years ago, but now I know. It's a gear!

Like, you know, for a tractor or something. At least that's what I've been told.

There's the small town Roscoe, home to the Roscoe Plowboys. And don't forget about those Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies. Progreso High School is known as the Red Ants. We also drove through Winters; they're known as the Blizzards.

Maybe my favorite. The Winters Blizzards, in Texas? Really? It sounds like it should be located in Alaska, but it's not.

West of Abilene, right off Interstate 10, is little Trent High School, and the home of the Gorillas. We also found the Rotan Yellowhammers, and southwest of Fort Worth are the Itasca Wampus Cats. I asked the locals what in the world was a Wampus Cat? They weren't even sure themselves.

I guess that's part of the fun of it.