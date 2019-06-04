MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans Saturday night at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

This is the first time Tech has ever been to the national championship and it's the the only Texas team still left in the tournament.

They'll face the University of Virginia Monday.

WFAA's Mike Leslie was in Minneapolis tonight, and he gave us live updates on the historic game.

Click here or see below for a pre-game Facebook Live where Mike interviewed Texas Tech fans out side the stadium (Warning: Some salty language around the 17-minute mark.)

And here's an on-air segment where Mike chats up some Tech fans who drove all the way to Minneapolis from Prosper:

Mike speaks to Tommy Brakel, the former North Crowley High School coach of Texas Tech center Norense Odiase, about what makes Odiase so special:

Check out a gallery of fan photos here:

