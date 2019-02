SAN ANTONIO — Texas tennis fans will have a unique opportunity to watch some of the best players in the world when Fed Cup tennis comes to the Freeman Coliseum April 20-21.

Fed Cup by BNP Paribas is the World Cup of Tennis, and the U.S. is its most successful nation, with 18 titles. The American team won the championship in 2017 and reached the Final in 2018. Over the last two years, players such as Serena and Venus Williams, world No. 4 Sloane Stephens, No. 17 Madison Keys and No. 25 Danielle Collins have featured in Fed Cup matches for the U.S.

The World Group Playoff vs. Switzerland is a best-of-five match series played over two days, with each country bringing a team of four or five players. The ‘tie,’ as it’s called, begins Saturday, April 20, with two singles matches between each country’s No. 1- and No. 2-nominated players. Two reverse singles matches, between each country’s top two players, and the doubles match will follow on Sunday, April 21, according to a release.

Matches will be played at Freeman Coliseum on a temporary indoor hard court, with an amended schedule possible for Sunday should one nation clinch victory in the third or fourth singles match. The winner of this matchup returns to the prestigious World Group to compete for the Fed Cup title in 2020.

According to the SABÉR Research Institute at St. Mary’s University, the economic impact of Fed Cup on the region will be about $3.6 million, similar to the $3.5 million estimated impact made on the Asheville, N.C., area by the World Group First Round tie earlier this month.

The U.S. team is captained by former world No. 7 Kathy Rinaldi. The players representing both teams will be named by April 10.

The U.S. holds an overall 151-37 record in Fed Cup competition with a 41-7 record in home ties. For more information, including access to player and historical Fed Cup records, visit www.usta.com/fedcup or www.fedcup.com.