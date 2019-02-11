FINAL SCORES

  • Harlan 38, Southwest 7
  • John Paul II 27, SA Christian 15
  • Central Catholic 37, Concordia Lutheran 7
  • Antonian 44, Saint Pius X 26
  • SW Legacy 35, CC Winn 24
  • Kerrville Tivy 31, Lockhart 13
  • Wagner 46, Vets Memorial 30
Wagner defeats Veterans Memorial
  • Steele 34, NB Canyon 7
  • Calhoun 57, Southside 27
  • Smithson Valley 42, San Marcos 7
  • Roosevelt 56, LEE 7
  • Uvalde 56, Kennedy 13
  • Martin 63, Harlandale 48
  • Somerset 56, Floresville 48
  • Clemens 30, New Braunfels 20
Clemens defeats New Braunfels for road win
  • Johnson 14, Churchill 13
  • Boerne Champion 52, Memorial 0
  • Medina Valley 17, Alamo Heights 10
  • Stockdale 42, Skidmore-Tynan 18
  • Crystal City 19, Carrizo Springs 15
  • O'Connor 42, Brennan 28
O'Connor knocks off Brennan for home win
  • Kenedy 21, Wallis Brazos 6
  • Runge 21, Charlotte 20
  • Beeville 37, Pleasanton 26
  • Navarro 22, Cuero 14
  • Falls City 52, D'Hanis 0
  • Karnes City 42, Lytle 27