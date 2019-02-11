FINAL SCORES
- Harlan 38, Southwest 7
- John Paul II 27, SA Christian 15
- Central Catholic 37, Concordia Lutheran 7
- Antonian 44, Saint Pius X 26
- SW Legacy 35, CC Winn 24
- Kerrville Tivy 31, Lockhart 13
- Wagner 46, Vets Memorial 30
- Steele 34, NB Canyon 7
- Calhoun 57, Southside 27
- Smithson Valley 42, San Marcos 7
- Roosevelt 56, LEE 7
- Uvalde 56, Kennedy 13
- Martin 63, Harlandale 48
- Somerset 56, Floresville 48
- Clemens 30, New Braunfels 20
- Johnson 14, Churchill 13
- Boerne Champion 52, Memorial 0
- Medina Valley 17, Alamo Heights 10
- Stockdale 42, Skidmore-Tynan 18
- Crystal City 19, Carrizo Springs 15
- O'Connor 42, Brennan 28
- Kenedy 21, Wallis Brazos 6
- Runge 21, Charlotte 20
- Beeville 37, Pleasanton 26
- Navarro 22, Cuero 14
- Falls City 52, D'Hanis 0
- Karnes City 42, Lytle 27