A welcome home celebration for the Baylor Lady Bears was held Monday at the Ferrell Center after a nail-biting NCAA championship win in Tampa, Florida Sunday.

The team arrived at the Waco airport around 12:30 p.m. with the trophy in hand.

After landing, they drove to the Ferrell Center where they were greeted by hundreds of adoring fans. One fan went all out. Butch Mogavero is the owner of Boulder Designs in Waco, and he said he and his wife took a huge gamble making something special for the Lady Bears.

Jasmin Caldwell - KCEN

The boulder honoring the championship team donated to the university weighs nearly 20,000 pounds, Mogavero said. He said his wife and he were so confident, they made the boulder before the team even made it to the Final Four.

"We talked about making the boulder after they win, but we thought it would be pretty neat to make it before, but we thought we would lose a lot of money," he said. "We were scared when Cox went down but she was at the UConn game and thought we were better than any team in the nation right now and thought we should do it and we did."

During the program, fans heard from Coach Kim Mulkey, the Lady Bears players and Baylor University President Linda Livingstone.

Baylor Spirit Squads Courtside Players were also there to hype the crowd.

The city of Waco said it is planning a parade for the Lady Bears, and they're coordinator with Baylor about how and when to do it.

