'Every coach's dream' | Friends remember outstanding Hightower student-athlete who suddenly passed away

Trey Thomas, 17, died Thursday during an "unfortunate medical emergency," his family said.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Students and staff at Fort Bend ISD's Hightower High School are mourning a star student-athlete who was known for his character off the field or track as much as his athletic abilities.

Head football coach Joseph Sam said 17-year-old Trey Thomas died suddenly on Thursday from what Thomas' family is calling an "unfortunate medical emergency." The family was not ready to share any further details.

Thomas had just finished his junior year and was not only an accomplished wide receiver and track athlete, but also a gifted student who consistently made the honor roll and took AP classes, Coach Sam said.

"He was a very talented football player, but to me, his character overlooked his athletic ability," said Coach Sam. "He was truly the model student-athlete."

Thomas was getting offers to play college football, too. He had interest from Prairie View A&M, Incarnate Word, Lawrence Tech, and Wyoming.

Sam said he and other coaches broke the news to other players on Thursday.

"It's going to hurt because of what Trey represented outside of football," said Sam. "He's one of those guys that would have been successful regardless of what avenue in life he would have took."

"What I preached to our players, Trey lived," said Sam. "I'm glad I was able to tell him that I loved him. It's going to hurt. I loved him and I love all my guys, and we're going to miss him."

Sam said they have several plans to memorialize Thomas through decals, t-shirts, and even a special play at the start of the 2020 season: when the Hurricanes take the field for their first offensive snap, they will only line up 10 men, recognizing that Trey would have been the eleventh.

"He would be the kind of kid you would allow your daughter to date," said Sam. "He was every coach's dream."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna