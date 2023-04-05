Eddie 'The Hunter' Ortiz's career comes full circle in his hometown

Example video title will go here for this video

San Antonio boxer is out to prove it’s still hunting season with his first professional fight in over a year.

Despite the bruises, he loved that feeling. The ring was a place he could fight for himself and find peace. At Zarzamora, Owner Tony Ayala Sr. took young Eddie under his wing.

At the age of 18, he stumbled into San Antonio’s Zarzamora Street Gym with a friend. Having never boxed before, Ortiz entered the ring... and was beat up by an opposing fighter.

“So I wanted to go and challenge myself with people who do know how to fight.”

“For me, mentally, I was just kind of out of it. I just had a lot of aggression,” says Ortiz. “I was always trying to fight in school. I said, 'Well, what’s better (than) fighting in school than with guys you don’t know?'"

His family life was unstable, and his parents were separated and not speaking.

Professional boxer Eddie Ortiz was born and raised in west San Antonio. As a teenager at Southwest High School, he was active in sports but also admits he got involved in drugs and with the wrong people.

: A new name, a new reputation

Ayala was a legendary figure in the San Antonio boxing community, but had a reputation for being extremely strict in the gym. He gave Ortiz the nickname “The Hunter” because of his lanky 6-foot-2 size and a punching style that was reminiscent of a bow and arrow.

But Ayala also told Ortiz: "I see you hunting titles."

The nickname stuck around, and he went on to become an amateur champion in San Antonio, as well as a USA Olympics trialist.

Through his fights, his family reconciled and came together in his corner. The more time he spent in the ring, the more time they spent with each other.

“My brother wasn’t talking to my mom and dad at the time,” recalls Ortiz. “My mom and my dad were separated. They were still kind of talking but they weren’t seen around each other much.”

“So for me to see my family there, man, it gets me emotional now because I’ll never have that high again. For me, that was big.”