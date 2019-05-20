A basketball player with San Antonio ties will don the red, white and blue this summer as a member of the Team USA Under-19 team at the World Championships.

NaLyssa Smith, coming off a national championship in her freshman season with Baylor, received the news Sunday. Smith was a key contributor to the Lady Bears, averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 38 games.

Smith was a McDonald’s All-American after her senior season at East Central High School. She averaged 23.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game as a high school senior.

This will be the second summer in a row that Smith will play with Team USA. Last year, she was on the U18 team that earned first place in the world championships.

Smith's Baylor teammate, Queen Egbo, was also named to the U19 squad for 2019.

The 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup will be held July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand, where the USA will attempt to capture its eighth gold medal in the 13th edition of the tournament.

