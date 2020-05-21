Dirk Nowitzki jumps on a Zoom call to inspire young athletes

The Mavs legend spent an hour on the call, talking with local athletes about how to be better every day

DALLAS — There was a Zoom call Wednesday night.

It was just like the dozens you've had with your family, friends, and co-workers, during COVID-19 — except this one had Dirk Nowitzki.

Sixty high school kids spent 60 minutes learning from Dirk.

"That's the future generation that we're gonna build on," the Mavericks legendary forward said. "They're gonna carry this community, so that's what we focus on."

Nowitzki fielded several questions from the kids and tried to impart his pearls of wisdom.

"Never see yourself as a finished product," he told the young athletes, "whether that's off the floor or on the floor. You can always read a new book, read something online that you like, find something that you love off the floor.

"And then also on the court as well, don't ever think 'OK, I can do this, I don't have to work at this anymore, I'll just show up for games.' Always see yourself as a work in progress."

And for the individuals who got to ask questions, like Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill basketball player Ericca Richardson, the advice hit home.

"I'm a mental player, so I'll get down on myself mentally," Richardson said.

Her question: "I want to be a sports psychologist, and I would really like to know, where in the mind an athlete really feels comfortable enough to play and just go all out, every single game?"

Dirk's response (in part): "You know, for me it was always a constant fight. I'm not the most confident person, by nature. I was always the shy guy, and I don't want to stick out. We had a psych doc at the Mavs and he helped me a lot — how to be a better leader, how to talk to teammates better, how to respond to criticism."

"Asking him that question, it really gave me a sense of what I need to do, going forward, basketball-wise as a college athlete," Richardson said afterward.

Just another reason to add to the list of why Dallas loves Dirk.

"Giving back to the community is rewarding," Nowitzki said. "And if you're in that position, I also think it's your responsibility."