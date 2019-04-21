College football spring games are often vanilla—we don't see much of the eventual playbook.

What UTSA football fans did see on Saturday was quarterback Frank Harris using the pocket, using his leg, moving around and delivering the football.

It looked good.

"I probably could have given a little bit more," Harris said. "I think I could have stayed in the pocket some more, but, you know, I'll learn from that. Grow from that. And hopefully, when it comes time to actually compete, that's behind me."

When asked how he sees the starting quarterback spot shaking out, Harris said that isn't his decision, ultimately. He said it's head coach Frank Wilson.

And Wilson says he likes what he sees from the player.

"He showed the elusiveness, the ability to keep a play alive in the run, in the pass game," he said. "He's just never down."

And it sounded like Harris has the support of his teammates early on.

"I'll say that he's a special player," wide receiver Sheldon Jones. "He's been out for two years, and he's ready to show you that he's back."

With the spring game in the books, the program's attention now turns to the season opener in a few months' time against the University of Incarnate Word at the Alamodome.

"Our attention will turn to a worthy opponent in Incarnate Word," Wilson said. "And we'll start that preparation in short order so we can prepare to give the City of San Antonio what it's looking for."