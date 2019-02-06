SAN ANTONIO — Don't mess with D'Hanis.

The Cowgirls beat Chireno, 9-7, Saturday morning en route to its first 1A state softball championship.

A hot start propelled the team to victory, scoring seven unanswered runs entering the 3rd inning.

D'Hanis freshman Marissa Santos earned MVP honors after pitching back-to-back days and striking out eight while giving up three earned runs in the title game. She also added three RBI at McCombs Field in Austin.

Teammate Chloe Cowan also set a 1A UIL final record scoring four runs in the contest.

"I told them when we started the season we had a chance to be good," head coach Jose Martinez said. "I didn't know how good we could be. Getting to the state (semifinals) was our first goal. Getting (to the finals) was our second and winning it was our third. I guess we accomplished all three."

Santos said, "It takes a team to accomplish everything and having such a big heart. This town...I don't think we could have (won a championship) without that either."

Here's another first: The La Vernia baseball team heads to its first 4A state tournament after beating Liberty Hill twice in Dripping Springs on Saturday. They'll start tournament action on Wednesday at Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

In the 3A ranks, Blanco sweeps Bishop in Jourdanton winning 6-2, Saturday. The Panthers are making their first trip to state in 12 years. The team will begin action on Friday in Round Rock.