SAN ANTONIO — Dallas Mavericks (35-23) vs. Spurs (24-32)

When, where: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 112-70

Last season: Spurs won 4-0

Season series: Mavs lead 2-0

Last meeting: Mavs 102, Spurs 98, Dec. 26, Dallas

Mavs' last game: Beat Timberwolves 139-123, Monday, Dallas

Spurs' last game: Lost to Thunder 131-103, Sunday, Oklahoma City

Mavs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won one

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6 lost one

Mavs' injury/inactive report: Guard Jalen Brunson (right shoulder; sprain), out; center Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), questionable; forward/center Dwight Powell (right Achilles; surgery), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (right shoulder; soreness), out; forward/guard Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Chimezie Metu (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: Wednesday's clash with Interstate 35 rival Dallas will be the Spurs' first home game in 25 days. The Silver and Black went 2-6 on their annual Rodeo Road Trip, so called because the team has left the AT&T Center for most of February every year since 2003 to make way for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo . . . Wednesday's contest will start a three-game homestand for the Spurs, who host Orlando on Saturday and Indiana on Monday . . . With starting power forward LaMarcus Aldridge listed as out for Wednesday's game with a sore right shoulder, the Silver and Black have called up rookie Luca Samanic from the franchise's G League team in Austin. Samanic has not played in a Spurs game this season.

GAME PREVIEW

The Spurs have no illusions about the challenge they face in their bid to extend their streak of playoff appearances to an NBA-record 23 seasons.

To be sure, the Silver and Black are staring at tough odds. Eight games under .500, they trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 3.5 games for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Still, the Spurs remain confident they can string together enough victories to make the postseason. But with only 26 games left on their schedule, the hour is growing late for the Silver and Black, who play their first home game in nearly a month Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

"We need to get together if we want to make a run," Spurs forward Rudy Gay said Tuesday after practice. "We have a lot of work to do. We have to keep pushing."

Wednesday night's game against their Interstate 35 rivals will be first at home in nearly a month a month for the Spurs, who ended their annual Rodeo Road Trip with a 131-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

The Silver and Black reeled off nine straight victories last year after going 1-7 on their rodeo trip and went on finish seventh in the West with a 48-34 record.

Given the hole they've dug for themselves, the Spurs are looking at a steeper climb this season. To hear the Silver and Black tell it, there's nothing wrong with the team that a string of victories wouldn't correct.

"From the beginning of the season, I thought we were a good team," Gay said. "I still do think we're a good team. I think we're a playoff team. And when we get there, I think teams will be a little scared to go against us."

Point guard Dejounte Murray was asked about the mindset of the team heading into the stretch run of the season.

"I mean, win every game, starting with Wednesday," he said. "That's the mentality you've got to have. We don't want our season to end. We've got a lot of guys here who love to compete and just love the game of basketball, so it's on us. We've got to go out and we've got to just compete, and play hard as a team."

The Mavs lead the season series against the Spurs 2-0, with both victories coming in Dallas. San Antonio swept last season's four-game series.

The Silver and Black will play the Mavs without power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who is listed as out with a sore right shoulder on the team's injury report. Aldridge had only eight points and three rebounds in 21 minutes in Sunday night's 28-point loss in OKC.

Forward DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs' leading scorer, finished with a season-low 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Murray had a team-high seven assists, but he was 0 of 7 from the field and went scoreless. Murray had averaged 19.8 points and shot 60 percent from the field in his previous four games.

"It's in the past, man," Murray said, when he was asked about going scoreless against the Thunder. "We lost. I'm not worrying about that game. I'm focused for Dallas while we try to make this playoff push."

The Mavs are led by forward/guard Luka Doncic, last season's NBA Rookie of the Year. Doncic is averaging 28.8 points and 8.8 assists.

Doncic has set a torrid pace in his first two seasons, reaching 2,500 points, 1,000 rebounds and 750 assists in 118 games. LeBron James is the only player younger than Doncic, who turns 21 on Friday, to reach those marks at an earlier age. Only basketball legend Oscar Robertson reached those milestones in fewer games (93) than Doncic.

The Mavs are seventh in the Western Conference standings, only 2.5 games behind No. 4 Houston. The top four teams in each conference start the playoffs at home.