Deshaun Watson is at Texans camp for first day of practice

Watson was also at the first day of camp on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Wednesday is the first day of Houston Texans’ practice and one of the biggest questions has been answered.

KHOU 11’s Matt Musil is at Texans camp, and so is Deshaun Watson.

Texans GM Nick Caserio deflected questions about it.

Deshaun Watson arrives on the field for #Texans first day of training camp #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/RVydO17wmz — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 28, 2021

#KHOU11 #Texans GM Nick Caserio non-communal on how Deshaun Watson will be worked in at practice and deflects all of the questions concerning Deshaun — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 28, 2021

"From our perspective it's a day-to-day endeavor," the Texans GM said Wednesday morning. "Ultimately, we're going to do what we feel is best for the Houston Texans."

General manager Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: "From our perspective it's a day-to-day endeavor" & "Ultimately we're going to do what we feel is best for the Houston Texans." #khou11 pic.twitter.com/IORfuO7mn1 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) July 28, 2021

When asked if it was in the best interest of the Texans to have Watson around the team, Caserio said he was not going to get into that speculation.

"The most important thing is for us to do what we feel is best," he said.

Is it in the best interest of the Texans to have Deshaun Watson around this team?

"I'm not going to get into speculation what's right and what's not. The most important thing is for us to do what we feel is best," answers Texans general manager Nick Caserio. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/6ZMKmHcNqk — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) July 28, 2021

Matt Musil on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

According to the Associated Press, Watson wore his red No. 4 jersey over a gray hoodie with sweatpants as he went through individual drills with the rest of the quarterbacks as practice began. He chatted with teammates and coaches during breaks in the action.

In the first 11-on-11 drills at camp, veteran Tyrod Taylor at QB as watched from sideline.

First 11 on 11 drills at #Texans camp features Tyrod Taylor at QB. Deshaun Watson watches from sideline — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 28, 2021

On Sunday, Watson showed up at training camp, reportedly to avoid the $50,000 fine.

Matt Musil is following this story. Watch for updates on KHOU 11.

#Texans QB’s working out and Deshaun Watson puts on his jersey for the first time at camp #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/fMspWoN5Yi — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 28, 2021