SAN ANTONIO — You've got to admire a young athlete with a dream. Sometimes it's hitting a little league home run. Sometimes it's catching your first touchdown pass.

And sometimes it's defeating an NBA All-Star in a good ol' game of Knockout.

Some adorable video shared by the Spurs Twitter account Thursday shows exactly that happening, with San Antonio Spur DeMar DeRozan on the losing end of a dramatic game on the hardwood. Playing with several young hoopsters at the Mamba Sports Academy, DeRozan put on a nice show – including a dramatic dunk! – but eventually couldn't sink his shot before the player behind him.

In the spirit of sportsmanship, DeRozan made sure the eventual victor of the game received a hero's lift. We're sure his day was made!