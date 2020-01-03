SAN ANTONIO — UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament

Thursday-Saturday, Alamodome

(Schedule for San Antonio-area teams)

Class 6A semifinals: Duncanville (38-3) vs. Judson (33-8), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Class 5A semifinals: Veterans Memorial (31-7) vs. Mansfield Timberview (31-8), Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

Other Class 6A, 5A and 4A State Semifinals

6A: Cypress Creek (40-0) vs. McKinney (22-12), Friday, 7 p.m.

5A: College Station (32-7) vs. Frisco Liberty (29-11), Thursday, 7 p.m.

4A: Fairfield (33-4) vs. Dallas Lincoln (26-8), Friday, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Finals

5A, 3 p.m.; 4A, 7 p.m.; 6A, 8:30 p.m.

For the second time in three years, longtime friends and coaches Christina Camacho and Triva Corrales have led their teams to the UIL girls basketball state tournament in the same season.

Defending Class 6A state champion Judson advanced to the state semifinals for the fourth year in a row under Corrales on Saturday, rallying for a scintillating 50-47 victory against Austin Westlake in the Region IV-6A final.

Veterans Memorial, which lost in the 4A state final in 2018, beat district rival Kerrville Tivy 24-23 in the Region IV-5A title game. Camacho has been the Patriots' coach since Veterans Memorial opened in 2016.

Judson (33-8) plays perennial power Duncanville (38-3) in the 6A state semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome.

Duncanville, which beat Judson in the 2017 semifinals, has won 10 state championships and clinched its 26th berth in the state tournament with a 56-54 win over Cedar Hill in the Region I-6A final on Saturday.

The state tournament tips off Thursday morning at the Alamodome and ends Saturday with championship games in all six University Interscholastic League classifications.

Veterans Memorial (31-7) faces Mansfield Timberview (31-8) in the 5A state semifinals Thursday at 8:30 p.m. The game against Timberview will be Camacho's sixth in the state semifinals. She guided Wagner to the state tournament four times in 11 seasons before going to Veterans Memorial.

Fredericksburg is the other San Antonio-area team in the state tournament. The Battlin' Billies (33-8) meet Argyle (32-6) in the 4A semifinals at p.m. Friday.

Corrales was Camacho's lead assistant at Wagner before becoming the Rockets' head coach in 2010. The two have known each other since Camacho coached Corrales at Lowell Middle School. Corrales also played three seasons for Camacho at Burbank.

Judson never had advanced to the state tournament before starting its four-year run in 2017. Led by junior guard Kierra Sanderlin, the Rockets overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Austin Westlake.

Sanderlin scored 19 of her game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter. She had all but two of Judson's points in the final period when the Rockets outscored the Chaparrals 21-8.