Díaz hopes to win at home course as Korn Ferry Tour makes two-week stop in San Antonio

San Antonio resident Roberto Díaz looks for first Tour victory at familiar course.

SAN ANTONIO — Due to the pandemic, there is no Valero Texas Open this year.

So, instead of the PGA Tour, the City of San Antonio is getting the Korn Ferry Tour.

"It is the path to the PGA Tour," tournament Director Mike Marhee said.

The Korn Ferry Tour (previously known as the Web.com Tour) features future stars in the sport. They will be here in San Antonio for not just one week, but two.

"It all came together quite well," Marhee said. "It is the only event with back-to-back locations this year."

Golfer David Kocher said, "Oh, it's great. They're doing a great job with the hotel staff (and) getting the courses ready. The courses are beautiful. San Antonio is awesome."

Despite the extended stay, health and safety concerns are the top priority. As a result, no fans are allowed at the course to watch the tournaments.

"Yeah, it still feels like you're practicing at home, playing by yourself," golfer Paul Barjon said.

Kocher added, "Not feeling the extra nerves because of the fans or anything, (but) obviously the fans make it more exciting."

Life on the cart path will look different without fans, but that does not mean there is not a fan favorite with San Antonio resident Roberto Díaz in the mix.

"I played last year in the Valero staying at home," Díaz said. "It's a great feeling to sleep in your own bed and to have home-cooked meals."

TPC San Antonio is one of his favorite places to play. Even though he is familiar with the courses, he knows that does not crown him champion.

"I'm not the favorite just because I'm home," Díaz said. "I have to go out there and execute the shots. Having the knowledge always helps, but I think it's one of those things where you have to step up and do it."