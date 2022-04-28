Dallas Cowboys select Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with 24th pick in NFL Draft

A Fort Worth native, Smith went to high school at North Crowley and was a freshman All-American at Tulsa in 2020.

FRISCO, Texas — With the 24th selection in the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith.

A Fort Worth native, Smith went to high school at North Crowley.

Smith was a freshman All-American at Tulsa in 2020. He was a second team All-American honoree in 2021.

If the Cowboys had any designs on drafting a wide receiver with their first pick, those thoughts went out the window quickly, as they saw six go off the board in an 11-pick span from pick eight to 18.

Dallas also saw the top few interior offensive line prospects go off the board a few selections before them, as Texas A&M's Kenyon Green went 15th to the Houston Texans, and Boston College product Zion Johnson went two picks later, to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two trades happened right in front of Dallas, with the Kansas City Chiefs trading up to grab cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st selection, trading with the Patriots for their pick. Then the Buffalo Bills traded up for the 23rd selection, to make a pick directly in front of Dallas, selecting defensive back Kaiir Elam from Florida.

Meanwhile, over the first couple hours of the draft, the Cowboys saw their competition around the NFC East get better. Division mate New York held two picks in the top 7. The Giants picked up edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick, adding the Oregon pass rusher to their defensive front. Then with the seventh selection, the Giants bolstered their offensive line, taking Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal.

The Eagles, meanwhile, entered the night with three first round picks, and they've used them in a variety of ways. They traded up to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. They also moved another pick, to the Tennessee Titans, in order to acquire wide receiver A.J. Brown. They have reportedly already signed Brown to a four-year extension, worth $100 million.

The Commanders -- you'll get used to it eventually -- have picked a wide receiver of their own, taking a player that some had mocked to the Cowboys, in Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson.