Dak Prescott eyes splashy 2021 return to the gridiron

The Cowboys hurler is excited to make his post-injury return, and is confident Dallas's offense has the stuff to be one of the most explosive in the league.

SAN ANTONIO — The fans' chants have been loud and clear at Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, California: "Welcome back, Dak!"

Prescott has no doubt heard them, and acknowledges how good it feels to be back leading his team's offense.

"I think I've said every time that the band is back together," the quarterback said. "It's a blessing. Tyron and I talked about it before the first team session. It has been a long time."

The Cowboys are, for the most part, healthy across the board thus far at training camp, and that is especially true for an offense that was injured at almost every key position, starting with the quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott and the offensive line.

But every new training camp brings renewed hope for the season that approaches, and Prescott echoed that.

"I'm looking forward to it each and every day, and I know we are gonna get better," he said. "My excitement is through the roof, honestly."

And the numbers tell the truth. This training camp looking toward the preseason and eventual start of the regular season was not unlike last year as the Cowboys are once again poised to have one of the best offenses in the league, and maybe more.

"Yeah exactly that, best offense in the NFL," Prescott said. "Stats, scoring, whatever you wanna say—we want to be the best offense and make sure that we are playing complimentary football."

The season question marks, beyond Dak's return from injury, continue to be around the defense. They were among the league's worst last season, and will need marked improvement, but the Cowboys' offensive potential can always be their teammates' best friend.

"Allow the defense to get some rest, and allow them to be their best when they get out there," he said. "But, first and foremost, just be the best offense in the NFL."

Adversity can challenge the heart at any point in life, and Prescott has embraced that.

"Obviously I want to be better than I was before the ankle injury. To me it is about getting to that point, and then getting beyond that. 'm gonna be ready. I want to make sure this offense, this defense and our special teams as a group are playing together collectively.

"We've got to be committed to each other. We've got to hold each other accountable, and if we do that, we can decide our goals and go accomplish them."