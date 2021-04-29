Cowboys trade 10th pick to Eagles; select Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the top two cornerbacks off the board at #10, the Cowboys traded down and got a third-round pick in return.

FRISCO, Texas — The 2021 NFL Draft was going great for the Dallas Cowboys... until it didn't.

With quarterbacks going 1-2-3 on Thursday night in Cleveland, the Cowboys appeared primed to have multiple options with the 10th pick -- such as the top two cornerbacks: Alabama's Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn.

But, the Carolina Panthers drafted Horn at #8.

And the Denver Broncos selected Surtain II at #9.

So, the Cowboys did something you rarely see on Day 1 of the NFL Draft -- they traded their pick to an in-division rival.

Dallas sent the 10th pick to Philadelphia, in exchange for the 12th pick and a 2021 3rd-Round pick.

With pick #10, the Eagles selected Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Then at #12, the Cowboys drafted Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons was the first linebacker selected in this year's draft.

Call it fate or coincidence, but the Cowboys draft a Penn State linebacker in Parsons -- just days after former Penn State linebacker Sean Lee retired after an 11-year career with the Cowboys.