Cowboys overcome early struggles to grab 24-6 win over Lions

Down 6-3 at the half, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense overcame early woes to get the win.

ARLINGTON, Texas — After missing the last five games, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were able to overcome early offensive struggles to get a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Down 6-3 at the half, the Cowboys turned things around thanks to a stellar performance by a defense that kept the Lions from scoring in the second half.

Detroit turned the ball over five times on Sunday -- two interceptions and three fumbles.

Dallas welcomed back their starting quarterback following a thumb injury in Week 1. Prescott had 207 passing yards and a touchdown in his first game back from the injury.

Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard helped lead the charge on offense with 83 yards from Pollard and 57 yards and two touchdowns by Elliott.

The Cowboys are now 5-2 on the season and will face off against the Chicago Bears next Sunday at 12 p.m.

First half story below:

The Dallas Cowboys offense heard boos from the fans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as their offense struggled to amass only three first half points against the Detroit Lions, to trail 6-3 at halftime.

Fortunately for Cowboys fans, though, the team quickly turned things around in the second half, stopping Detroit's opening drive before driving the length of the field on their own first possession of the second half to take a 10-6 lead.

Quarterback Dak Prescott made his long-awaited return on Sunday, and completed nine of his 14 first half passes for 104 yards. No touchdowns passes for Prescott so far -- but also no interceptions.

He did throw into double and triple-coverage on a few instances on some aggressive throws, but got away with mere incompletions.

Eventually, Prescott hit Noah Brown over the middle in the Lions red zone, as Dallas appeared poised to finally find the end zone for the first time on the day -- but Brown was helicoptered mid-air, and fumbled the ball before he came to the ground, giving the ball back to Detroit just before halftime.

Prescott came out throwing on the first play of the game, as Dallas ran a play-action fake, and Prescott threw to a wide open Brown. But the Cowboys wide receiver couldn't haul in a throw that was a bit high, and Dallas eventually went three-and-out on their first possession, after Prescott was sacked on third down.

Dallas had consecutive three-and-outs to start the game, before their first sustained drive of the day. Dallas went 72 yards in 12 plays, ending in a 22-yard Brett Maher field goal early in the second quarter, tying the game at 3. On the drive, Prescott was 4-4 for 51 yards. But a stop for Detroit on a third-and-2 a rushing attempt by Tony Pollard led head coach Mike McCarthy to settle for a field goal.