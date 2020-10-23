SA woman alleges she was attacked after cancelling Lyft ride

The former Lyft driver says she's now warning others about the potential dangers of the gig.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman and former Lyft driver said a $4 ride that never happened left her traumatized. She also said it left her with thousands of dollars' worth of damage to her car.

Sonya Ferguson said the 30-minute exchange with the allegedly violent riders was caught on camera.

"It was something I had never been through in my life," she said. "My life is not worth $4."

Ferguson says she was going to pick up multiple riders from a downtown San Antonio motel Tuesday morning. After waiting past the five-minute time allotment for passengers to arrive at the car, one rider eventually did. After several more minutes of waiting for the other customer passed, Ferguson decided to cancel the ride, which is allowed via Lyft policy.

That's when Ferguson says things got violence. The sole individual in her car initially refused to leave before they eventually did exit and began to kick the vehicle, she says. At one point, she alleges, the individual went as far as to grab her hair.

"He was on back of me with his knee," she said. "His arm was across my neck and my face. I could feel him that whole time punching me in the back on my head."

Ferguson said she didn't know what to do and tried to call 911. She has bruises under her eye and arm. The doors to her SUV barely open. She said an estimate concluded the damage to her car amounted to about $6,000.

"I survived," she said.

Ferguson said she had a perfect 5.0 rating and was a ride-sharing driver for more than a year. But she doesn't plan to do it anymore. Now, she wants to warn others.

"This is a dangerous job, especially for a woman," she said.

According to the police report, there are two suspects. Officers did make contact with one and, at last check, they are still waiting to talk to the other. Ferguson says she intends to press charges.